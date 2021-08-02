New weapons in Russia’s Airborne Force to reach 75% by yearend — commander

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Advanced military hardware in Russia’s Airborne Force will reach 75% by the end of 2021, Airborne Force Commander Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Monday.

"This year, more than 300 items of armament, military and special hardware are due to be delivered along with over 12,000 sets of airborne assault equipment and parachute systems, which will make it possible to bring the level of the troop provision with advanced and upgraded weapon systems to 75%," the commander stressed.

A cutting-edge special-purpose parachute system designed for skydiving from altitudes of 1,200-1,800 meters has been developed and has passed state trials, he added.

"By the end of this year, the BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicle simulator designed for training the vehicle’s crew is set for its delivery to the troops by the end of this year," the commander said.

Responding to a question about improving the paratroopers’ manning structure, the commander stressed that there were plans to increase the contract-enlisted personnel in the Airborne Force to 80% of the total strength by the end of 2022.