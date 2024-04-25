Russia says its battlegroup West seized better positions

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West has taken control of better positions and inflicted firepower damage on the troops and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup West

"Units of the battlegroup West seized better positions and inflicted firepower damage on the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 14th and 63rd mechanized brigades, 3rd tank brigade, 3rd assault brigade, and the 77th airmobile brigade in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Glushkovka in the Kharkov Region, Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as the Serebryansky Forestry," the ministry said.

Ukrainian in this area lost up to 30 servicemen, two pickup trucks, three US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, and three multiple launch rocket systems: a Czech Vampire system, a Grad system and a US-made HIMARS.

Battlegroup South

"Units of the battlegroup South improved forward positions and inflicted damage to formations of the Ukrainian 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade; the 28th, 30th, and 93rd mechanized brigades; the 79th and 92nd airborne assault brigades; the 46th and 81st airmobile brigades in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic; and Belaya Gora, Ilyinka, Konstantinovka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

Foiled was a counterattack of an assault group of the Ukrainian 80th mechanized brigade in the vicinity of the Krasnoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The enemy lost up to 500 soldiers, two motor vehicles, a 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery unit and two US-made M777 155mm howitzers, and five electronic warfare stations of the following types: Nota, Anklav, Bukovel-AD, along with two ammunition depots.

Battlegroup Center

Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical positions and inflicted damage to the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 23rd Mechanized Brigade and the 115th Mechanized Brigade in the areas of Novgorodskoye, Arkhangelskoye, Sokol and Karlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Repulsed were seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 78th separate air assault regiment, 71st jaeger brigade, 142nd infantry brigade, and 24th and 100th mechanized brigades near Novobakhmutovka, Semyonovka, Ocheretino, Netailovo, Keramik and northeast of Novosyolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Ukraine lost up to 350 personnel, three armored fighting vehicles and one motor vehicle.

In counter-battery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and 105mm M102 howitzer, two 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers and one 152mm D-20 howitzer.

Battlegroup East

Units of the battlegroup East seized more advantageous positions and inflicted firepower damage to the forces of the Ukrainian 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, as well as the 102nd and 127th territorial defense brigades, near Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye Region; and Ugledar, Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The enemy lost up to 90 troops, an armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles and a British-made FH-70 howitzer.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"Units of the battlegroup Dnepr inflicted damage by combined firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian 28th and 65th mechanized brigades, 103rd and 121st territorial defense brigades as well as on the 23rd mechanized brigade near the settlements of Rabotino, Malye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region; Nikopol and Kapulovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region; and Mikhailovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Ukraine in this area lost up to 30 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer.

Air Force and air defenses

"Tactical aviation, rocket forces and artillery have hit Ukrainian manpower and equipment, as well as groups of mercenaries from the so-called Foreign Legion in 122 areas," the ministry said.

Air defenses shot down 200 Ukrainian drones.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 592 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,831 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,274 multiple launch rocket systems, 9,115 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,288 special military motor vehicles.