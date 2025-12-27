Russian detained in Donetsk for inciting murder of military personnel, strikes on Moscow

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The FSB has detained a resident of Donetsk on suspicion of posting calls for the murder of Russian military personnel, strikes on Moscow, as well as photographing military equipment, the Russian Federal Security Service’s public relations center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service has suppressed the unlawful activity of a resident of Donetsk involved in espionage and public calls for terrorist activities. The woman was detained for posting appeals for the murder of Russian servicemen and inflicting fire damage on the capital of Russia," the FSB noted.

It has been established that she proactively established contact with representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Telegram and, on their assignment, carried out photography of Russian military equipment.

The Investigative Department of the Russian FSB Directorate for the DPR has initiated criminal cases under part 2 of article 205.2 (public calls for terrorist activities, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism) and article 276 (espionage) of the Russian criminal code.

The Russian FSB has once again warned about the inadmissibility of justifying and promoting terrorism, as well as public calls for terrorist and extremist activities. The FSB drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian intelligence services are not reducing their activity in searching the internet space for potential perpetrators to carry out intelligence and sabotage activities with the aim of causing damage to our country. "We urge Russian citizens to exercise vigilance to avoid rash illegal actions, for which criminal liability may follow," the FSB stressed.