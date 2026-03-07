Investigative Committee prosecuted over 1.5 million in 15 years — IC chief tells Putin

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has prosecuted over 1.5 million lawbreakers over the 15 years since its establishment, Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to begin our meeting with a report on the work the Investigative Committee has accomplished over the 15 years of its existence. Our results are evident. From 2011 to 2025, nearly 1.5 million cases were sent to court, and damages totaling almost a trillion rubles were recovered. More than 1.5 million lawbreakers have been prosecuted," Bastrykin said.

Damages totaling 561 billion rubles have been recovered for tax crimes during this period.

"With your support, we created our own expert center. This allowed us to conduct complex expert studies ourselves, without having to rely on other agencies," Bastrykin noted.