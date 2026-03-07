CAR president calls for end to Middle East conflict

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. The Middle East conflict is having a significant impact on international trade and supplies, particularly for African countries, the Central African Republic’s President Faustin-Archange Touadera stated in an interview with TASS.

"We exchanged a number of opinions on this issue. Obviously, this is a very complex conflict, but we acknowledge that it must end, as it has a significant impact on both regional countries, international trade, and international supplies, particularly for African countries. Therefore, we are urging the parties to return to the negotiating table," he said.