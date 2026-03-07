Finland to ruin international security architecture by hosting nuclear weapons — expert

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Allowing the deployment and stationing of nuclear weapons in Finland would fundamentally undermine the existing international security framework and escalate the NATO-Russia confrontation to a tangible, operational level, warned Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

"The deployment of nuclear weapons in Finland would elevate the potential conflict between NATO and Russia to a starkly realistic and dangerous level, given the existential threats Russia faces. Ultimately, this would result in the collapse of the current international security architecture," Stepanov told TASS.

He also noted that the steps toward deploying nuclear weapons in Finland have been evident for some time. The initial move was Helsinki's purchase of F-35 fighters for 10 billion euros in 2021. The subsequent development was Finland's accession to NATO, which opens the door for the alliance to establish additional military infrastructure on Finnish territory, including nuclear capabilities.

"Currently, we observe a systematic and deliberate effort by Nordic countries - Finland, Sweden, and the Baltic states - to form a regional NATO proxy alliance equipped with offensive weapons, including nuclear arms," Stepanov added.

On March 5, the Finnish Ministry of Defense proposed amendments to existing legislation governing the import, storage, and transportation of nuclear weapons. The proposed bill would permit the future import, transfer, and storage of nuclear explosive devices in Finland if such actions are related to national defense, NATO's collective security, or defense cooperation, according to the ministry's website.

In response, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated during a briefing that the deployment of nuclear weapons on Finnish soil poses a direct threat to Russia and would not go unanswered. Peskov emphasized that Finland's intentions to deploy nuclear arms are escalating tensions across Europe, heightening the risk of broader conflict.