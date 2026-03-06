Israel on its way to completing its mission — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. Israel is on its way to completing its security mission, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We (Israel - TASS) are on the way to completing all our missions," he said while visiting the site of an Iranian missile strike in Be’er Sheva in southern Israel. "We are striking the enemy, its leadership, its oppressive regime and different targets, including in Lebanon. We have determination, initiative and ingenuity that the enemy will discover even more significantly."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.