Trump calls question about Russia allegedly sharing intelligence with Iran 'stupid'

WASHINGTON, March 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump declined to comment on a question about Russia allegedly sharing intelligence with Iran, and called it stupid.

"That’s an easy problem compared to what we’re doing here. Can I be honest? I have a lot of respect for you, you’ve always been very nice to me. What a stupid question to be asking at this time. We're talking about something else," he told a reporter during an event focused on youth sports.

Earlier, The Washington Post published an article suggesting that Russia was allegedly providing Iran with intelligence to help adjust its strikes.