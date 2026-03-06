US, Israel mistakenly hit Iraqi border post near Iran — news outlet

TUNIS, March 6. /TASS/. An Iraqi border post in the Maysan governorate on the border with Iran was mistakenly hit in a joint US and Israeli air strike, leaving one soldier with minor shrapnel injuries, the Shafaq News outlet reported, citing a source in the Iraqi security services.

"The area near the Jalat border post was hit by a US and Israeli air strike, resulting in one soldier sustaining minor shrapnel injuries," the source said. According to preliminary estimates, "the strike was aimed at an Iranian border post" located nearby, he added.