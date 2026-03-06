Russian fish, seafood exports to Japan up 20% in January

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian exports of fish and seafood to Japan declined by 3% in physical terms but gained 20% in cash to $72.9 mln, the Fish Union told TASS.

"Russian exports of fish and seafood to Japan in January 2026 declined (year on year) by 3% in terms of weight yet increased by 20% in cash to 7,500 metric tons worth $72.9 mln, the analytical center of the Fish Union estimated on the basis of Japanese customs statistics data," the association said.

Surimi supplies increased by 1% in physical and by 14% in value terms to 1,400 metric tons ($3.3 mln). Deliveries of pollack fillet gained 15% in physical and 10% in value terms to 500 metric tons ($2 mln). Exports of frozen pollack lost 5% in physical but moved up by 20% in value terms to 300 metric tons worth $0.6 mln, while deliveries of frozen redfish added 35% physically and 55% in cash to 18,000 metric tons ($132 mln).

King crab supplies soared by 50% in physical terms and by 45% in value terms to 300 metric tons worth $11.4 mln. Exports of frozen snow crab lost 5% physically but increased by 5% in cash to 400 metric tons ($9 mln).

Deliveries of live sea urchins lost 15% in annual terms in January 2026 but gained 10% in value terms to 800 metric tons ($9 mln). In the meantime, frozen squid exports skyrocketed due to the low base effect by seven times in physical and value terms respectively to 200 metric tons ($0.9 mln).