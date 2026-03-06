US authorities refuse to compensate $150 bln to companies for tariffs paid — FT

LONDON, March 6. /TASS/. The US government refuses to refund money totaling $150 bln to companies, which they spent to pay customs tariffs, Financial Times (FT) reports, citing sources.

"Customs officials are rejecting companies’ attempts to reclaim duties imposed under emergency powers invoked by US President Donald Trump," the news outlet said. The business is left in the state of uncertainty as a result and more and more cases go to court, FT noted.

"Companies have been unsure how to claim back money paid in duties since America’s top court ruled last month that Trump did not have the authority to impose his signature tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act," FT stressed.

The Trump administration seeks to hold on to $150 bln generated in tariffs, the news outlet added.