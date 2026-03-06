MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. European bureaucrats tend to slur over the problems but the energy shock will not remain unnoticed, said Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy of the Russian President and the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

"EU bureaucrats are used to sweeping problems under the carpet, but this energy shock will not be swept under the rug — it will expose the EU’s strategic energy failures in banning Russian oil and gas," Dmitriev said on X.

Brent oil futures on the London-based ICE hit $91 per barrel earlier today for the first time since April 15, 2024.