MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The United States boosted the purchase of Russian nitrogen fertilizers by 89% in 2025 to $ 1.17 bln, while purchases by Europe gained 26% to $1 bln, according to research carried out by experts from the Gaidar Institute's International Trade Laboratory (obtained by TASS).

"Despite the strengthening of sanctions pressure, growth was recorded in selected non-energy positions: <...> supplies of nitrogen fertilizers increased ($1 bln, +26%)," according to the part of research devoted to trade with the EU. Primarily growth was due to the price factor, experts said.

The United States boosted the purchase of Russian nitrogen fertilizers even more substantially - by 89%. "Substantial growth was recorded for nitrogen fertilizers ($1.17 bln, +89% compared to 2024)," according to the document. Meanwhile, mixed fertilizer shipments fell by 21% to $0.3 bln.

Overall fertilizers, radioactive materials and isotopes (uranium), platinum and platinum group metals account for 86% of Russian supplies to the US, according to research.