US wants Russia, China to stay away from Greenland — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. The United States will not let Russia or China to Venezuela or Greenland, but expects Caracas to become its ally in the future, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with oil industry executives at the White House.

When asked whether he viewed Venezuela and its new government as a US ally, Trump replied: "Right now, they seem to be an ally, and I think it'll continue to be an ally. And we don't want to have Russia there. We don't want to have China there."

"And by the way, we don't want Russia or China going to Greenland, which, if we don't take Greenland, you're going to have Russia or China as your next door neighbor, that's not going to happen," Trump added.