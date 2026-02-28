Bolivian Air Force plane crash kills at least 15 people — TV

BUENOS AIRES, February 28. /TASS/. At least 15 people were killed and 12 injured as a result of a Bolivian Air Force plane crashing on a highway in El Alto, the Unitel TV channel reported.

The chief of Bolivia’s fire department Pavel Tovar said on TV that all crew members died as a result of the crash. Doctors and firefighters continue to work at the scene.

The C-130 Hercules collided with several vehicles as it crashed. According to preliminary information, the aircraft carried money as ordered by the Central Bank of Bolivia. A large crowd has gathered around the wreck site trying to collect banknotes.