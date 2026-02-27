Zaporozhye nuke plant says it views Energodar drone attack as terror attack

MELITOPOL, February 27. /TASS/. Even as today’s Ukrainian attack on a palace of culture in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), did not formally violate the ceasefire around the nuclear facility, it is considered a terrorist act, Communications Director for the plant Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev has said that a local ceasefire has been in effect since 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday in the area surrounding the ZNPP. This has allowed repair crews, including Rosatom engineers, to begin work on restoring the Zaporozhye Thermal Power Plant’s open switchgear and the Ferrosplavnaya line, damaged in the February 10 shelling by Ukrainian forces. Despite that, Ukrainian troops launched a drone attack on the Sovremennik palace of culture in the city.

"A local ceasefire was declared around a specific location, where a power transmission line was damaged and where repair work is underway. However, what happened in Energodar was an attack on the city, on a social infrastructure facility - a palace of culture. We regard this exclusively as a terror attack," Yashina said.