Cuba is no threat to anyone, but will defend itself from aggression — president

HAVANA, February 26. /TASS/. Cuba has reiterated that it is neither attacking nor threatening any nation, emphasizing its right to defend itself against any terrorist or mercenary aggression. President Miguel Diaz-Canel made this clear in response to an incident involving a boat with an American registration that occurred Wednesday within Cuban territorial waters.

In a post on his X social media account, Diaz-Canel stated, "Cuba is not attacking or threatening anyone; we have stated this repeatedly. However, we confirm that Cuba will resolutely and firmly defend itself against any terrorist or mercenary aggression aimed at undermining the country's sovereignty and national stability."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla echoed these sentiments, recalling that "since 1959, Cuba has repeatedly faced terrorist and aggressive incursions by the United States, which have exacted a high toll in lives, injuries, and material damage." He also announced that "a thorough investigation of the boat incident is currently underway to clarify the facts." The minister underscored that "the defense of Cuba's coastline, national territory, and security is an inalienable responsibility of the country's authorities."

According to the Cuban Ministry of the Interior, the incident involved a boat registered in Florida that entered Cuban waters. When Cuban border guards approached, those onboard opened fire, prompting a return of fire. The ministry reported that four attackers were killed, six others wounded, and a Cuban border patrol commander was also injured during the exchange.