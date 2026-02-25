US Coast Guard refrains from comments on incident in Cuban waters

WASHINGTON, February 26. /TASS/. The US Coast Guard has refrained from commenting on the incident with a boat near Cuba, referring all inquiries to the Department of State.

"Currently, we are referring all inquiries to the Department of State," Coast Guard Media Relations Office of Public Affairs told TASS. The Department of State has not yet responded to the TASS inquiry.

Reuters reported earlier, citing the Cuban interior ministry that a US-flagged boat entered Cuban waters and opened fire at approaching Cuban military, who returned fire. According to the ministry, four Americans were killed and six more were wounded. Apart from that, the commander of the Cuban border patrol was wounded.