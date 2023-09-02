Syrian forces repel Nusra Front attack in Latakia Province

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Syrian governmental forces repelled an attack by former Nusra Front (outlawed in Russia) terrorists in the Latakia Province, says Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit.

"A group of Nusra Front terror group militants attempted a breach of the front line of defense of Syrian governmental forces, with support of mortar and artillery fire, in […] the Latakia Province. The attack was repelled, the positions were defended. During the attack, 14 Syrian servicemen were killed and 5 terrorists were eliminated," Kulit said.

According to the official, Nusra Front militants shelled Syrian forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation area twice in the past 24 hours.