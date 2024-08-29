MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 400 military personnel and 29 armored vehicles in the Kursk direction over the past day. In total, the enemy has lost up to 7,450 servicemen since fighting began in the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia's readiness for peace talks with Ukraine was obvious, but after Kiev's reckless actions in the Kursk Region "any talks on this issue are irrelevant," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference following talks with his Senegalese counterpart Yassine Fall.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- In the past day, units of the Northern battlegroup, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled four attacks by enemy assault groups in the direction of the settlements of Korenevo and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- The Russian military also thwarted attempted attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces towards the settlements of Borki, Kremyanoye, Spalnoye, Martynovka and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in 11 settlements of the Sumy Region, including in Sumy.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 400 servicemen and 29 armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, 27 armored combat vehicles, as well as an artillery gun, an MLRS launcher, a mortar and 17 vehicles.

- Since the beginning of hostilities, Ukraine's losses have amounted to up to 7,450 servicemen, 74 tanks, 36 infantry fighting vehicles, 64 armored personnel carriers, 486 armored combat vehicles, 227 vehicles, 52 artillery pieces, 15 multiple rocket launchers, including four HIMARS and one MLRS, as well as five anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, 10 electronic warfare stations, two counter-battery radars, an air defense radar, five pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, were destroyed.

The enemy surrenders

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, five Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered.

Potential for negotiations

- Russia was clearly ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but after Kiev's "performance" in the Kursk Region "any talks on this issue are irrelevant," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

- He added that he did not know whether Western countries still had any "red lines" in pumping arms into Kiev, but he was convinced that these plans were doomed to failure.

Alaudinov's statements

- The Ukrainian armed forces units are building up their defenses at a number of sites in the Kursk Region and are entrenching themselves, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

Aid to residents

- Employees of the Kursk regional branch of the Russian Red Cross (RRC) delivered 257 tons of necessary goods to the victims of shelling, according to the organization's Telegram channel.

- The RRC is also supporting victims in temporary accommodation centers by delivering household appliances and providing psychological assistance.

- In addition, more than 2,600 residents of the Kursk Region received vouchers with a face value of 3,000 rubles ($33) to buy medicines in pharmacies. They are given to disabled people, the elderly, single parents and large families.