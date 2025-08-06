Motorcade leaves Vnukovo-2 airport amid reports of Witkoff's arrival

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. A government motorcade presumably with US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff has left the Vnukovo-2 airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

The motorcade is heading towards Moscow.

The Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft took off on Tuesday from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The plane landed in the Moscow-based airport some time ago.

Earlier, several sources, including those from the American side, told TASS that the US leader's special envoy could visit Russia on August 6. Trump also said earlier that Witkoff could go to Russia this week, on Wednesday or Thursday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Kremlin does not rule out the possibility of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Witkoff.