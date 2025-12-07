Russia urges US to refrain from escalating conflict with Venezuela — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia stands "shoulder to shoulder" with the Venezuelan leadership and calls on the administration of US President Donald Trump to avoid escalating the situation with Caracas into a full-scale conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

The senior diplomat noted that Moscow views the situation around Venezuela with great alarm and concern, as "tensions are not easing" and "escalation continues." "This is primarily due to the desire to establish the unquestionable US dominance in the region, which is the ‘trademark’ of the Trump administration," Ryabkov explained.

"We express our solidarity with Venezuela, with whom we recently signed a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement," the deputy foreign minister noted. "We support Venezuela, as it supports us, in many areas. In this hour of trial, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Caracas and the Venezuelan leadership. We hope that the Trump administration will refrain from further escalating the situation toward a full-scale conflict. We urge it to do so," Ryabkov emphasized.