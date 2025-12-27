Voting begins in parliamentary elections in Cote d'Ivoire

PRETORIA, December 27. /TASS/. Voting in parliamentary elections has begun in Cote d'Ivoire, with authorities implementing special security measures, local radio SABC reported.

At least 1,143 candidates are competing for 255 seats in the National Assembly at 11,835 polling stations. Operation "Civilian Dome," involving 44,000 military and police, is in effect until January 4 to ensure security. The elections follow October's presidential election, in which Alassane Ouattara won a fourth term with 89.77% of the vote.

The ruling The Rally of Houphou·tists for Democracy and Peace party, aiming to maintain its 139-seat majority, has fielded candidates in all districts. The opposition is divided, with the influential African People's Party boycotting the vote over "repressive" conditions, leaving its ally, the Democratic Party, to field only 163 candidates in 130 out of 205 districts.

Voting occurs in single-member (169) and multi-member (36) districts, with party lists used in the latter. Deputies serve five-year terms. Preliminary results are expected December 28.