Araghchi tells Lavrov about plans to convene UN Security Council urgently

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about plans to convene the UN Security Council to discuss aggression of the United States and Israel urgently over the phone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Iranian minister informed [Lavrov] about the steps taken by the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran to repel the aggression of the United States and Israel, which again undermined the negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear program. He announced plans to convene the UN Security Council urgently," the ministry said.