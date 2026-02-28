MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The idea to transfer a new round of negotiations to settle the Ukrainian crisis from Geneva back to the UAE originates from Moscow and is supported by Washington, a source told TASS as he commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that the next round will be held in Abu Dhabi.

"It’s more Russia’s wish to get negotiations back to Abu Dhabi, Zelensky was only quick to voice it since it was supported by the Americans as well," the source said.

The reason for transferring negotiations from Geneva lies in the lack of neutrality of this platform, he noted. "After all, Switzerland has lost its status of a neutral power, and excessive proximity to reactionary European countries doesn’t help the negotiating atmosphere," the source said.