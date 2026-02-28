Most crew members of crashed Bolivian Air Force plane survive — firefighters

BUENOS AIRES, February 28. /TASS/. At least seven of eight Bolivian Air Force crew members survived a plane crash in El Alto, Pavel Tovar, a local fire chief, said.

"There were eight crew members on board. Seven were rescued and taken to hospitals. One is listed as missing," he said during a briefing with reporters broadcast live on Bolivia TV. Earlier reports said that crew members died in the crash.

Tovar also confirmed that at least 15 deaths are known at the moment. Rescuers continue to work on the scene.