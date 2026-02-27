Death in Kursk, balcony collapse in Taganrog: new attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military used UAVs to attack a car service center in the Seymsky district of Kursk, killing one person and injuring three others with shrapnel, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

A partial balcony collapse occurred in Taganrog of the Rostov Region after rocket debris fell during the repelling of an attack on the city, regional Governor Yury Slyusar said. According to preliminary reports, a woman may have been in the apartment.

TASS has compiled the key details on the aftermath.

Strike on car service station in Kursk

- Ukraine attacked a car service station in the Seymsky district of Kursk with UAVs, Khinshtein said.

- More than 20 cars were damaged as a result of the attack, Alexander Chepik, the region’s acting first deputy governor, told reporters.

- After the necessary assessments, people will be provided with support measures, he clarified.

- According to Chepik, combat engineers conducted their work at the scene of the incident in Kursk, so the area has been cleared of mines.

Dead and injured

- A 25-year-old employee was killed as a result of the UAV strike on the car service center in Kursk, Khinshtein said.

- The family of the victim will receive all necessary support, he noted.

- Three other men, including two customers of the car service center, were injured, suffering shrapnel wounds.

- One victim of the attack is in serious condition, Chepik said.

- According to him, the victims are already receiving medical assistance and have been sent to the Kursk regional hospital.

Strike on Taganrog

- In Taganrog, debris from a rocket fell on a multifamily building on Tsiolkovsky Street, partially destroying a balcony, Slyusar said.

- According to preliminary reports, a woman was in the apartment, but this information is still being verified.

- Emergency responders are currently working at the scene, Slyusar said.

Missile threat in regions

- A missile threat has been declared in the Tatarstan, Chuvash, Samara, Udmurt, Orenburg, and Bashkortostan regions.

- Temporary restrictions on public transport have been introduced in Almetyevsk amid the missile threat in Tatarstan, the city administration said.

- After declaring a missile threat, the authorities in Cheboksary canceled classes and additional education activities in schools, the city's mayor Stanislav Trofimov said on Telegram.

- He urged residents to remain calm and stay away from windows.

- A UAV attack threat warning has been issued in the Udmurt, Tatarstan, Saratov, Voronezh, and Oryol regions.