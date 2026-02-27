No discussions on UN Security Council meeting over Afghan-Pakistani border clashes

UNITED NATIONS, February 27. /TASS/. The possibility of holding an emergency UN Security Council meeting in connection with the ongoing clashes on the Afghan-Pakistani border is not being discussed at this point.

"At this moment, this question is not being discussed," a Security Council source told TASS.

Clashes erupted on the Afghan-Pakistani border on Thursday evening. Kabul said that Afghanistan was conducting a military operation in response to Pakistan’s recent air strikes on the Afghan territory. Islamabad reported that over 130 Afghan soldiers were killed and around 80 pieces of military hardware were destroyed. The Islamic emirate, in turn, said 40 Pakistani servicemen were killed and over 15 border posts captured.