Natural resources ministry expects Russia’s oil, gas reserves to be replenished in 2026

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment expects oil and gas reserves to be replenished this year, Minister Alexander Kozlov told TASS.

"In terms of growth, we certainly expect it, as we do every year. Taking into account the strategy through 2050 and our state program, we expect figures comparable to those in 2025," he said when asked a respective question.

Russia's oil and condensate reserves increased by 640 mln tons, while gas reserves gained 670 bln cubic meters in 2025, the ministry said earlier.