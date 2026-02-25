THE HAGUE, February 25. /TASS/. The new government of the Netherlands, led by Prime Minister Rob Jetten, has missed the opportunity to restore dialogue with Moscow, confirming the continuation of the course of supporting Kiev, the Russian embassy in the Hague stated.

"The Jetten cabinet has missed the opportunity to restore dialogue with Russia, confirming the course of supporting Kiev and a hostile position towards Moscow," the embassy noted on social network X, stressing that Russia has "duly taken note" of this signal from the kingdom’s authorities.

The new Dutch coalition government was sworn in on February 23. The coalition agreement, presented on January 30, outlines plans to allocate €3 billion annually to support Ukraine over three years and increase military spending to NATO’s recommended 3.5% of GDP.