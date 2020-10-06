OPCW experts confirm toxic substances in Navalny’s blood

THE HAGUE, October 6. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has handed over to Germany a report on poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the organization said in a statement Tuesday.
"The results of the analysis by the OPCW designated laboratories of biomedical samples collected by the OPCW team and shared with the Federal Republic of Germany confirm that the biomarkers of the cholinesterase inhibitor found in Mr Navalny’s blood and urine samples have similar structural characteristics as the toxic chemicals belonging to schedules 1.A.14 and 1.A.15 that were added to the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention during the Twenty-Fourth Session of the Conference of the States Parties in November 2019 [also called Novichoks in the West - TASS]. This cholinesterase inhibitor is not listed in the Annex on Chemicals to the Convention," the document reads.