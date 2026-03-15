Turkish foreign minister sees no grounds for resumption of US-Iran talks

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan believes that there are currently no grounds for the resumption of official talks between Iran and the United States, but Tehran may be "open to any sensible back-channel diplomacy."

He told the Associated Press (AP) news agency in an interview that "the conditions are not very much conducive" to diplomacy right now. In his words, the Iranians "feel betrayed" because they were attacked twice by the United States while in active negotiations with Washington.

At the same time, the Turkish minister suggested that Iran may be "open to any sensible back-channel diplomacy."