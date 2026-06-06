Israeli military says it struck over 150 targets in Lebanon over two days

TEL AVIV, June 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military has struck more than 150 targets in Lebanon over the past two days, the army press service reported.

According to the military, the targets included infrastructure facilities belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, including weapons depots, command posts, and rocket launchers.

A formal ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, whose armed units operate in southern Lebanon, has been in effect since April 17. However, the two sides have continued to exchange fire regularly in areas along the Lebanese-Israeli border.