Mexico to introduce duties against the US — President

MEXICO CITY, February 2. /TASS/. Mexico will respond to introduction of duties by the US through tariff and non-tariff measures but remains open to the dialogue, President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

"I direct the Economy Minister to implement the Plan B <...>, which comprises tariff and non-tariff measures to protect interests of Mexico," she wrote on her page in the X social network.

"We categorically deny any encroachments of the White House against our territory and slander against the Mexican government, which is accused of being tied to criminal organizations," the head of state said.

"Mexico does not want confrontation. We start with cooperation with neighboring countries. Mexico does not want fentanyl to penetrate not merely the US but also anywhere else," she noted. A concerted effort is needed "if the US wants to struggle with criminal groups dealing with drug trafficking and generating violence," the Mexican president continued.

Sheinbaum proposed to US President Donald Trump to create a working group composed of the best specialists in public health and security. Problems "are being solved not through introduction of tariffs but by talks and dialogue," she stressed.