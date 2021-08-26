Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp fined $486,622 for refusing to localize data

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court fined WhatsApp 4 mln rubles ($54,040) for the messenger's refusal to localize the data of Russians on the territory of the Russian Federation, the court’s press service told TASS.

"Moscow’s magistrate court department No. 422 has found WhatsApp guilty under part 8 article 13.11 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (violating the legislation of the Russian Federation in the field of personal data) and imposed a fine totaling 4 mln rubles," the court stated.

Twitter and Facebook were fined 17 mln rubles ($229,805) and 15 mln rubles ($202,769) on Thursday. They have already received 4 mln rubles ($54,069) of fines for refusing to transfer servers with data from Russian users to Russia in February 2020.

At the end of May 2020, Russia’s media watchdog ordered foreign services to localize databases in Russia by July 1. According to the agency, to date, the storage of personal data of Russian users has been localized by about 600 representative offices of foreign companies in the Russian Federation.