Russian, Pakistani commandos storm notional city in Friendship 2019 joint drills

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Special forces from the Russian and Pakistani armies seized an urban area as part of the Friendship 2019 joint drills at the Molkino training range in the southern Krasnodar Region, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Thursday.

During the first stage of the drills, the commandos practiced joint operations in forested and in open terrain. The personnel of the Southern Military District’s 49th army fought battles in the notional enemy’s rear, after which the Pakistani special forces repelled a terrorists’ attack in a wooded area.

"The drills ended with the joint operation to storm a city using Rys armored vehicles for the evacuation," the press office said in a statement.

The Russian and Pakistani commandos used code words in the English and Russian language for their communication. The drills involved about 100 personnel and the latest reconnaissance equipment.

The joint Russian-Pakistani exercise Friendship 2019 kicked off on October 1. The maneuvers have been held since 2016 on the territory of Russia and Pakistan. The Russian military contingent in the drills is represented by the special forces personnel of the Southern Military District’s 49th all-arms army.