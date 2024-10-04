Dutch citizen remanded in custody in Moscow on charges of assaulting police officer

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has ordered that a Dutch citizen charged with using violence against a police officer be taken into custody, a court spokesperson told TASS.

"Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ruled that Harry Johannes van Wurden - as a measure of restraint - should be taken into custody for two months, until December 3, 2024. He has been charged under Article 318.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘Use of Violence Against a Government Official’)," the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement agencies reported earlier that a Dutch national had been detained in Moscow for punching a police officer in the face after a reprimand over a broken traffic sign.