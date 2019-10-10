Pilots of Eastern Military District destroy ‘enemy’ planes at drills over Sea of Japan

VLADIVOSTOK, October 10. /TASS/. Pilots from the composite aviation unit of the Eastern Military District downed "enemy" planes at drills with live firing over the Sea of Japan, the press service of the Eastern Military District reported on Thursday.

"The crews of high-altitude interceptors MiG-31, multi-purpose Su-35Ss and Su-34 bombers were involved in the drills. They carried out firing on special targets, aircraft flares, which the crews of the Su-30SM fighters planted at an altitude of more than 9,000 meters," the press service reported.

The pilots launched air intercept missiles. The crews also trained to detect, follow and approach targets. After the combat firing the crews carried out air maneuvers to avoid the "enemy’s" retaliatory strike. A total of more than 30 flight missions were carried out during the drills.