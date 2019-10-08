This year’s largest drills of Pacific Fleet’s marines end in Kamchatka

"The bilateral brigade tactical exercise involving the Primorsky and Kamchatka marine units, aircraft and the Pacific Fleet’s ships was held in Kamchatka in accordance with the military training plan. The exercise has been held in two ranges of the peninsula since September 30 and became the final stage of the Pacific Fleet’s joint training ahead of the control check of the summer training period. <...> More than 4,000 servicemen, more than 500 pieces of equipment, 15 planes and helicopters, as well as combat ships and unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in it at different stages," the press service reported.

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. This year’s largest drills of the Pacific Fleet’s marines have ended in Kamchatka. More than 4,000 people took part in them at different stages. The marines prevented the landing of the "enemy" troops ashore and trained to seize the "enemy" airfield, the Pacific Fleet’s press service reported on Tuesday.

During tactical actions, marines prevented the amphibious assault force’s landing on the Pacific Ocean coast, and servicemen from the Primorsky Region trained to land from An-26 planes and seize and hold the "enemy’s" airfield.

Three live firing stages were held at the drills. Grad multiple rocket launchers, T-80BV tanks and self-propelled howitzers Gvozdika and Nona were used to neutralize the targets on the offshore strip and on the coast. Sea aircraft was actively used during the drills: the crews of the MiG-31 fighter aircraft trained piloting at medium and high altitudes in zones of amphibious and airborne landing.

"Assault helicopters Ka-29 were used for the first time to perform practical tasks in the conditions of Kamchatka at the drills; they also struck targets on the Pacific Ocean shore with unguided air-to-surface missiles for the first time in this region. Unmanned aerial vehicles Orlan-10 and Forpost were widely used for objective control over the forces’ actions," the press service reported.

The ground command posts and the Marshal Krylov ship command post coordinated the force's actions. The marine units are returning to their home bases now.