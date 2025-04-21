Putin says Ukrainian soldiers make restaurants military targets by holding parties there

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen, when they use restaurants for their drunken gatherings, make the dining establishments military targets, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"People, who deserve most serious punishment for their crimes, get together in restaurants for meetings, sit-downs, and conferences, to celebrate things, drink vodka and so on - things like this did happen. One of the strikes targeted such a place. Is it a civilian site? It is civilian. But what is the target? It is a military target," he said.

This issue needs to be addressed, perhaps, through bilateral talks, according to the president.

"We do not rule it out. So we will analyze all this and make appropriate decisions," he said.

On April 4, the Russian Armed Forces struck a restaurant in the city of Krivoy Rog where Ukrainian commanders and Western trainers convened for a meeting. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy lost up to 85 of its own and foreign officers. The enemy also lost up to 20 vehicles.