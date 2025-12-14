Death toll in Sydney terrorist attack rises to 15 — minister

SYDNEY, December 14. /TASS/. The number of civilians killed in the December 14 terrorist attack in Sydney has risen to 15, New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park said.

According to the minister, 16 people, one of them an attacker, "have now passed away, including a child at Sydney Children's Hospital."

"This is absolutely horrendous for the community broadly, but particularly the Jewish community, for Australians," Park said on the Nine Today Show.

He added that four of those injured in the shooting had been transferred to the children’s hospital.

The shooting occurred on Sunday evening in the Bondi Beach area during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Police said more than 1,000 people were attending, most of them families with children.

The attack, later classified as a terrorist act, left at least 15 civilians dead and 29 others injured. One of the attackers was shot dead during his arrest, while the second was wounded and hospitalized in critical condition.