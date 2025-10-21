Ukraine has money to run only until April 2026 — El Pais

MADRID, October 21. /TASS/. Ukraine has enough cash to stay afloat only until the end of the first quarter of 2026 pushing the EU to intensify talks on 140 billion euros ($160 billion) of interest-free loans to Kiev at the expense of Russia’s assets frozen in the EU countries, El Pais reported citing European Union sources.

Ukraine's budget has been running a record deficit for several years. Its own income covers only military expenses, while everything else was financed by Western aid. Currently, Kiev says it has completely exhausted its own resources to fund military needs and finds it more difficult to find cash every time.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper cited a document as saying that the European Commission is looking for ways to allocate Ukraine another 25 billion euros of a "reparative loan" at the expense of frozen Russian assets in personal accounts to increase the promised amount of 140 billion euros.