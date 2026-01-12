Brent oil price reaches $64 per barrel for first time since December 5, 2025 — trade data

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The price of Brent oil futures contracts for March 2026 delivery on the London ICE exchange reached $64 per barrel for the first time since December 5, 2025, according to trading data.

According to the exchange, at 2:52 a.m. Moscow time (11:52 p.m. GMT on January 11), the price of oil rose by 1.56% and reached $64 per barrel.

By 3:08 a.m. Moscow time (12:08 a.m. GMT), Brent futures slowed their growth and traded at $63.7 per barrel (+1.08%), while WTI crude oil futures for delivery in February 2026 rose 1.22% to $59.5 per barrel.