US base in Iraq attacked with fiber-optic FPV drones — expert

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has begun using fiber-optic FPV drones to attack American military installations, including Camp Victory, located near Baghdad International Airport, international journalist Abbas Juma told TASS.

"We see that now it's not even the Iranians, but the Iraqi resistance, who are attacking the American base at Camp Victory with fiber-optic FPV drones," the expert said.

He also noted Iran's significant success in building its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry. He assessed that Tehran has thoroughly analyzed Russia’s use of drones during its special military operation in Ukraine and adjusted its systems.

Juma emphasized that Iran currently has a stockpile of tens of thousands of drones. This arsenal, according to the expert, is sufficient for the Iranian side to sustain operations for as long as possible.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.