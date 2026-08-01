16-year-old Russian Liutova becomes youngest tennis player in 7 years to reach WTA final

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. Russia's Kristina Liutova has become the youngest tennis player in seven years to reach a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament final.

The 16-year-old Liutova reached the title match at the tournament in Memphis, USA. In 2019, American Coco Gauff won the tournament in Linz, Austria, at the age of 15.

Liutova is currently ranked 229th in the world. The Memphis tournament marks the Russian's debut in a main draw of a WTA event. Following the tournament, she is projected to break into the top 200 of the world rankings for the first time.

The Memphis tournament is a WTA 250 event played on hard courts. The competition concludes on August 2 and features a prize fund of $283,000.