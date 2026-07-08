IN BRIEF: What is known about drone attack on Krasnodarskaya compressor station

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Gazprom has announced that it is repairing damage caused by a drone attack on the Krasnodarskaya compressor station of the Blue Stream gas pipeline on July 7, adding that supply disruptions to Turkey were prevented.

TASS compiled the main facts known at the moment.

About attack

On July 7, the Krasnodarskaya compressor station, which is part of the Russian gas supply chain for the Blue Stream pipeline, was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles, the holding reported.

The attack was aimed at disrupting the uninterrupted flow of Russian gas to Turkey, but prompt measures prevented any supply interruptions, the company said.

Gazprom is currently restoring the damage.

Previous attacks on Blue Stream and TurkStream infrastructure

On March 11, Gazprom reported 12 repelled strikes on the Russkaya, Beregovaya, and Kazachya compressor stations in southern Russia over the past two weeks, beginning on February 24.

In the early morning hours of March 11, the Kiev regime attempted to halt gas supplies to European consumers by attacking the Russkaya gas compressor station’s infrastructure in the settlement of Gai-Kodzor in the Krasnodar Region that ensures the supply of gas via the TurkStream pipeline with ten fixed-wing combat UAVs, Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the report, Kiev also attempted an attack using 14 fixed-wing combat UAVs on the Beregovaya compressor station of the Blue Stream pipeline near the city of Tuapse.

No damage was sustained thanks to the coordinated actions of Russian air defense and electronic warfare crews, the ministry noted.

On March 12, Gazprom reported another successfully thwarted attack on its facilities that facilitate gas exports to Turkey via the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines.

The Russkaya and Beregovaya compressor stations were once again attacked by airborne assets early in the morning on March 12, according to the holding company.

All attacks were repelled, Gazprom said.

On the night of March 12, the Kiev regime launched an attack on the Russkaya compressor station using ten fixed-wing combat UAVs with the aim of stopping gas supplies to European consumers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

No damage was caused to the facility, the ministry added.

On March 19, Gazprom said new Ukrainian attacks on its facilities that facilitate export supplies via the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines toward Turkey had been repelled.

Joint actions by Russian Defense Ministry forces and mobile operational groups thwarted the attacks and prevented damage to the facilities, the holding noted.

Specifically, attempted strikes involving 22 unmanned aerial vehicles were recorded against the Russkaya compressor station, three UAVs against the Kazachya compressor station, and one UAV against the Beregovaya compressor station.

On April 2, Gazprom reported that another UAV attack on the Russkaya compressor station of the TurkStream gas pipeline had been repelled.

The attack was carried out by three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, the holding noted.

The attack was repelled by coordinated actions of the Russian Ministry of Defense forces and mobile operational groups, the company said.

No damage to the Gazprom facility was reported, it added.

Gas supplies to Turkey

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines running across the Black Sea.

Commissioned in early 2003, Blue Stream has design capacity of 16 bln cubic meters per year, and total length of 1,213 km.

The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two strings: one is intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers, and the other for supplying gas to countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe.

The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 bln cubic meters, and its operation began in January 2020.