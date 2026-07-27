FACTBOX: What to know about detention of Russian man passing intel to New Zealand

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a 55-year-old resident of Khabarovsk for passing information to New Zealand intelligence officers to the detriment of Russia's security, the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia.

TASS has compiled the main information known at this time.

Detention

- FSB officers detained a 55-year-old Khabarovsk man who was transferring data that could harm Russia's security to New Zealand's intelligence, the Public Relations Center reported.

- According to the FSB, the man proactively established contact with representatives of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, which is part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand).

- Motivated by money, on the instructions of a foreign intelligence service, using foreign email services and messengers, he transmitted to foreign intelligence information that could be used against Russia's security.

- New Zealand sought to obtain from the detainee data on Russia's military-technical cooperation with Asia-Pacific countries, an FSB operative reported.

- As a result of counterintelligence operations, the foreign intelligence's contacts with him were identified in a timely manner.

- FSB officers found bundles of US dollars at the detainee's home during a search, according to video footage released by the FSB of Russia.

Investigation

- A criminal case has been opened against the detainee under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason).

- He has been placed in custody.

Five Eyes Alliance

- The Five Eyes intelligence alliance creates conditions for people to pass secret information about their own countries and includes about 20 intelligence agencies from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, an FSB operative reported.

- The alliance's activities are aimed at collecting intelligence worldwide and are united by the common geopolitical goals of its member countries, he clarified.

- A characteristic element in the intelligence activities of the alliance's special services is the creation of conditions for so-called proactive espionage by publishing relevant promotional materials on the internet, the FSB operative added.