Danube water level at lowest point in 100-150 years — Serbian Interior Ministry

BELGRADE, August 15. /TASS/. Water levels in the Danube in Serbia are at their lowest in 100 to 150 years, complicating efforts to combat forest fires, said Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

"We are at the Danube-Tisa-Danube Canal. As you know, we are witnessing a historic event: the lowest Danube water level in 100-150 years. And water is needed to extinguish fires," he was quoted as saying by the ministry’s press service.

As of today, 32 fire outbreaks have been contained across the country, the official noted. However, firefighting efforts in the Deliblato Sands nature reserve in the republic’s northeast are hampered by the challenging terrain.

The problems with water levels in the Danube and its tributaries were caused by a drought resulting from hot weather and a lack of precipitation in Central and Eastern European countries.