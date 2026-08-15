FAZ journalist Martens could be banned from entering Republika Srpska — Dodik

BELGRADE, August 15. /TASS/. Banja Luka might ban Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) correspondent Michael Martens from entering the territory of Republika Srpska due to his remarks regarding the killing of Russians, said Milorad Dodik, chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats in Republika Srpska.

"The Serbian and Russian peoples suffered the most in the 20th century. The sacrifice they made for their own freedom, as well as for the freedom of others, is immeasurable. Only twisted minds could call for the killing of members of the Russian people. Martens cannot be described as a journalist. The position of Republika Srpska regarding Martens needs to be determined. One possible option is to ban him from entering Republika Srpska," he wrote on social media X.

At a press conference by Vladimir Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on August 8, Martens asked what European countries could do to "help kill more Russians." An online petition was subsequently launched calling for the journalist to be fired.