Four civilians injured as Ukrainian troops launch more than 40 attacks on DPR in past day

DONETSK, August 16. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukraine’s armed forces launched 42 attacks on communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), leaving four people injured, the DPR government’s department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said in a daily report.

"As many as 42 attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were registered over the past day, with four civilians reported injured. Also, one civilian was reported killed in Donetsk’s Leninsky District on August 14. Buses, passenger cars, trucks and special vehicles, as well as three residential homes and 16 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged," the report reads.

Overall, 50 munitions were fired in the attacks, the authority added.